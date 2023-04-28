Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD – Get Rating) fell 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.67 and last traded at $12.67. 2,725 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 3,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.71.

Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $23.82 million, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GYLD. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 141.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 42,423 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 89.2% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 48,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 22,758 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 175.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period.

About Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF

The Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (GYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund tracks an index weighted equally between equities, sovereign debt, corporate debt, real estate and energy. The ETF seeks to invest in 150 securities and provide monthly distributions.

