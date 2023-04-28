Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF (BATS:YPS) Trading Down 1.1%

Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF (BATS:YPS – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.38 and last traded at $20.41. 67,117 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.64.

Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.05 and its 200 day moving average is $21.23. The firm has a market cap of $21.82 million, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $359,000. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its holdings in Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF by 283.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 44,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 33,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter.

Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF Company Profile

The Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF (YPS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Reverse Cap Weighted US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that holds the components of the S&P 500 Index, weighted inversely by market-cap. YPS was launched on Oct 31, 2017 and is managed by ArrowShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.