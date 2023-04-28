Artemis Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMS) Short Interest Down 83.3% in April

Artemis Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Artemis Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ATMS remained flat at $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday. Artemis Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.16.

About Artemis Therapeutics

Artemis Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops new treatments for serious and life-threatening infections. It Includes cytomegalovirus and malaria. The company was founded on April 22, 1997 and was headquartered in New York, NY.

