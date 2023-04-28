Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $24.75

Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.75 and last traded at $25.40, with a volume of 38822 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on ARVN shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Arvinas from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $43.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arvinas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.75.

Arvinas Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.95 and a 200 day moving average of $35.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arvinas

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.32 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 228.19% and a negative return on equity of 43.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -6.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Arvinas news, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,878 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $173,577.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,091,619.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $51,529.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,618 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,239.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $173,577.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 917,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,091,619.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,674 shares of company stock valued at $256,143. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arvinas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 21.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 9,039 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arvinas by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,525,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,251,000 after purchasing an additional 19,519 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Arvinas by 743.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 15,678 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, ARV-471, and ARV-766, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

