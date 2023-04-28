Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Short Interest Update

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,200 shares, a decrease of 71.3% from the March 31st total of 644,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,852.0 days.

Asahi Group Stock Performance

Asahi Group stock remained flat at $39.25 during trading hours on Thursday. 9,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,056. Asahi Group has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $39.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Asahi Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

About Asahi Group

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Alcoholic Beverages, Soft Drinks, Food, Overseas, and Others. The Alcoholic Beverages segment sells beer-type beverages, shochu (Japanese distilled beverage), RTD (ready-to-drink) low-alcohol beverages, whisky and spirits, and wines.

