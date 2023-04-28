Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Short Interest Update

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,600 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the March 31st total of 147,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 33.9 days.

Ashtead Group Stock Down 2.6 %

ASHTF stock traded down $1.53 on Friday, reaching $57.19. 1,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679. Ashtead Group has a one year low of $39.89 and a one year high of $70.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.68.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment. Its specialty product range includes equipment types such as pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

