Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Short Interest Update

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,600 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the March 31st total of 147,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 33.9 days.
Ashtead Group Stock Down 2.6 %
ASHTF stock traded down $1.53 on Friday, reaching $57.19. 1,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679. Ashtead Group has a one year low of $39.89 and a one year high of $70.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.68.
Ashtead Group Company Profile
