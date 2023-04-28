Ashtead Group’s (AHT) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 6,300 ($78.68) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,500 ($68.69) to GBX 6,000 ($74.93) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 4,460 ($55.70) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($64.94) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 6,000 ($74.93) to GBX 7,000 ($87.42) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($87.42) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 5,826.43 ($72.77).

Shares of AHT opened at GBX 4,543 ($56.74) on Monday. Ashtead Group has a 12-month low of GBX 3,269 ($40.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,012 ($75.08). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,042.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,972.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.56. The stock has a market cap of £19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 1,599.65, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 0.24%. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is currently 2,429.58%.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

