ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $347.20.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASMIY. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ASM International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ASM International in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of ASM International in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ASM International from €375.00 ($416.67) to €378.00 ($420.00) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

ASMIY stock opened at $362.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $360.90 and its 200 day moving average is $308.51. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 45.02 and a beta of 1.75. ASM International has a one year low of $201.38 and a one year high of $407.09.

ASM International ( OTCMKTS:ASMIY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($1.29). ASM International had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $740.06 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that ASM International will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

