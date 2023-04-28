ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Cut to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Argus increased their price objective on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $688.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $629.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $248.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ASML has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $698.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $638.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $596.08.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.08. ASML had a return on equity of 84.55% and a net margin of 28.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that ASML will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in ASML by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,087,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,965,167,000 after buying an additional 809,708 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in ASML by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,723,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,580,822,000 after buying an additional 29,403 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in ASML by 6.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,374,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $935,552,000 after buying an additional 79,487 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in ASML by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,317,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,698,000 after buying an additional 177,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in ASML by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,378,000 after buying an additional 211,792 shares in the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

