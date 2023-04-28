Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Lowered to Market Perform at William Blair

William Blair lowered shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AZPN. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $217.83.

Aspen Technology Stock Down 24.5 %

Shares of AZPN opened at $174.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.00, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.98. Aspen Technology has a twelve month low of $149.66 and a twelve month high of $263.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($1.07). The firm had revenue of $242.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.07 million. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

Featured Articles

