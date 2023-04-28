Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.63-$5.83 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04 billion-$1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $174.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.00, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95. Aspen Technology has a 1 year low of $149.66 and a 1 year high of $263.59.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($1.07). Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $242.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.07 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Technology

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. William Blair lowered Aspen Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a hold rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $217.83.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the second quarter valued at about $454,000. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 899.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

