Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Performance

Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average of $2.21. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARGGY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 200 ($2.50) to GBX 250 ($3.12) in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 112 ($1.40) to GBX 132 ($1.65) in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc designs, creates, and exports cars. Its sports cars are manufactured in Gaydon with its luxury DBX SUV range manufactured in St. Athan, Wales. The company has only one operating segment, the automotive segment, which involves in all activities relating to design, development, manufacture, and marketing of vehicles, including consulting services, as well as the sale of parts, servicing, and automotive brand activities.

