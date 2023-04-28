ATB Capital Cuts Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Price Target to C$8.15

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by ATB Capital from C$8.40 to C$8.15 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

DXT has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on Dexterra Group from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Dexterra Group from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$6.40 to C$6.25 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Acumen Capital reduced their target price on Dexterra Group from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Dexterra Group Stock Performance

Shares of DXT opened at C$4.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.37. Dexterra Group has a 52-week low of C$4.80 and a 52-week high of C$7.30. The firm has a market cap of C$317.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.20, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.56.

Dexterra Group Cuts Dividend

Dexterra Group ( TSE:DXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$253.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$246.60 million. Dexterra Group had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 1.26%. Analysts forecast that Dexterra Group will post 0.452514 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 700.00%.

About Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, retail, healthcare, business and industry, education, rail, hotels and leisure, and government.

