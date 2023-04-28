ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Given New C$53.00 Price Target at CIBC

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.57% from the stock’s previous close.

ACO.X has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CSFB lowered their price objective on ATCO from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on ATCO from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$51.00 price target (down previously from C$53.00) on shares of ATCO in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Veritas Investment Research raised ATCO from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$51.00 price target on ATCO and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$50.00.

ATCO Stock Performance

ACO.X stock traded down C$0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting C$44.70. The company had a trading volume of 66,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,940. The firm has a market cap of C$4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.68. ATCO has a 1-year low of C$39.67 and a 1-year high of C$48.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$42.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.30.

ATCO Company Profile

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

