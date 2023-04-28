Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $149.74 and last traded at $149.73. Approximately 253,496 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,190,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.60.

Atlassian Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $872.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.45 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 73.57%. Analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,412 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $255,261.36. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 134,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,239,163.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.75, for a total transaction of $1,591,436.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,334,531.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,412 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $255,261.36. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 134,081 shares in the company, valued at $24,239,163.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 281,329 shares of company stock worth $46,059,595. 43.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,233,000 after acquiring an additional 46,418 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,075,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth about $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth about $6,015,000. 45.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

