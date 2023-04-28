Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Receives $99.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Autoliv from $113.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on Autoliv from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Autoliv from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Autoliv from $97.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday.

Autoliv Stock Performance

Shares of ALV stock opened at $84.99 on Friday. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $65.74 and a 12-month high of $96.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.71.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Autoliv had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Autoliv will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Magnus Jarlegren sold 402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $36,847.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at $383,505.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 538 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $47,994.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,335.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Magnus Jarlegren sold 402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $36,847.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at $383,505.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,865 shares of company stock valued at $269,670. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Autoliv by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the second quarter worth about $72,000. 46.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. It also supplies anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems.

Featured Stories

