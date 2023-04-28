Avalon Acquisition (NASDAQ:AVACU) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVACU – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.78 and last traded at $10.78. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

Avalon Acquisition Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.28.

Get Avalon Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avalon Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avalon Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Avalon Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Avalon Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

About Avalon Acquisition

Avalon Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services and financial technologies industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.