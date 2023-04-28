AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.21-$10.61 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.41. AvalonBay Communities also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.54-$2.64 EPS.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE AVB traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $180.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,095,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $153.07 and a twelve month high of $238.62.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 81.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of AvalonBay Communities

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AvalonBay Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $186.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $201.21.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,001,550,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,516,000 after buying an additional 777,631 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,330,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,467,000 after acquiring an additional 39,399 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 255.8% in the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 767,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,019,000 after acquiring an additional 552,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 505.6% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 233,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,736,000 after purchasing an additional 195,056 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

