Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. Avangrid had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Avangrid Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE AGR traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.58. 78,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,764. Avangrid has a 1-year low of $37.44 and a 1-year high of $51.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avangrid

AGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Avangrid from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Avangrid from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Avangrid from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avangrid in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Avangrid from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avangrid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avangrid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 282.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.