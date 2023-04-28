Aviance Capital Partners LLC Acquires 100,817 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) by 250.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,817 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 12,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 37.55% of the company’s stock.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLWS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FLWS traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,008. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.45. The stock has a market cap of $604.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.04 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.78. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $13.29.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $897.88 million during the quarter. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 0.15%.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, engages in the provision of gifts designing. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Floral and Gifts, Gourmet Floral and Gifts, and BloomNet. The Consumer Floral and Gifts segment operates 1-800-Flowers.com, PersonalizationMall, FruitBouquets.com, Flowerama, and Alice’s Table.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.