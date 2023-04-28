Aviance Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 451.4% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.78. 655,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,097,531. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.76 and its 200-day moving average is $98.08. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $104.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.