Aviance Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 1.2% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 7.7% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.1% in the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,547,000 after acquiring an additional 11,212 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.1% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 10,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $465.12. 96,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,160. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $479.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $471.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $373.67 and a 1-year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on LMT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Articles

