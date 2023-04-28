Aviance Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,264 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $241.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $260.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

FedEx Price Performance

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,363.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total transaction of $30,594,828.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,459,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,700,637.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009 over the last three months. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $228.22. 116,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,054,395. The firm has a market cap of $57.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.41. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $248.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.