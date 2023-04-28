Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $2.85 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $157.03. The stock had a trading volume of 254,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,914. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.18. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $160.99. The company has a market cap of $67.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.