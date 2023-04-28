Aviance Capital Partners LLC Invests $1.18 Million in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 95,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in BlackRock Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $63,000.

BKT traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $12.54. The company had a trading volume of 9,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,441. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.59. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $14.46.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0882 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

