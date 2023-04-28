Aviance Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up 1.4% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Linde by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. HSBC boosted their price target on Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.38.

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LIN stock traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $367.92. 261,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,369,646. The company has a market cap of $181.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $349.93 and its 200 day moving average is $330.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $369.65.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

