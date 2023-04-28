Aviance Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,613 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 0.9% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $153,266.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,814,399.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $153,266.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,814,399.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.87. 2,295,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,203,545. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Articles

