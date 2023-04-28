Aviance Capital Partners LLC Sells 447 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,117 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,781 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,270. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.47. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $125.36 and a 12-month high of $163.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 24.04% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $972.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.79, for a total transaction of $155,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,078 shares in the company, valued at $57,187,081.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.79, for a total transaction of $155,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,187,081.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.76, for a total value of $161,592.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,814.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,580 shares of company stock worth $1,492,500. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.27.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.

