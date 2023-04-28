Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires 6,179 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,461 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD opened at $293.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $292.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.25. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $297.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.89.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

