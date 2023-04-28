Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires 822 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Accenture by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $275.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $322.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.63.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total transaction of $153,911.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at $11,831,009.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

