Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SCHZ opened at $46.80 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.86 and a fifty-two week high of $49.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.17.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.