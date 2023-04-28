Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Buys 149 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $99.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $182.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.91, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Huber Research started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.65.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

