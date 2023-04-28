Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Cuts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,919,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,092,000 after acquiring an additional 781,505 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,839,176,000 after buying an additional 601,166 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 62.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,038,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,771,000 after buying an additional 398,618 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 55.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 987,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,448,000 after purchasing an additional 353,525 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth approximately $43,705,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. Cowen raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Melius initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Price Performance

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS opened at $177.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $152.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Featured Articles

