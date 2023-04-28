Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $184.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.16. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $190.41.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

