Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $2.31 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,422 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

Insider Activity

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $46.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $52.56. The company has a market cap of $190.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.73.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

