Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after acquiring an additional 169,536 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,423,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 159,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after buying an additional 9,376 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Cowen increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Societe Generale cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $115.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $292.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.69 and its 200-day moving average is $106.97. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $83.05 and a one year high of $116.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,306 shares of company stock worth $17,162,278. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

