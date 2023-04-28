Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $2.41 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,288 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Starbucks Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $112.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $112.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.87%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

