Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 117.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,378 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 25,042 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,370,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,617,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,704 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Williams Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,880,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,544,657,000 after purchasing an additional 393,245 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Williams Companies by 85.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 60.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,462,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $242,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,142,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $204,493,000 after acquiring an additional 27,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William H. Spence acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,706.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James downgraded Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Argus cut Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

WMB opened at $29.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.60. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 106.55%.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

