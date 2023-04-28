Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,407 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,248,000. South Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $921,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $613,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,132. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,648 shares of company stock worth $12,518,517 over the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $238.56 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $241.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $618.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $198.78 and a 200-day moving average of $152.98.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $188.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.20.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Further Reading

