Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases 336 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

ED stock opened at $99.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.92 and a 200-day moving average of $93.45. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ED shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.08.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Featured Articles

