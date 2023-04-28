Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 148,035 Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 150,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,035 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Accolade were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACCD. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accolade by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 10,627 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Accolade in the first quarter worth approximately $942,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Accolade by 6.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Accolade by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,730,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,503,000 after acquiring an additional 241,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Accolade by 31.5% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 79,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 19,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Accolade from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Accolade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Accolade to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Accolade from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Accolade in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.47.

Accolade Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ACCD opened at $16.06 on Friday. Accolade, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $99.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.44 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 129.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Accolade, Inc. will post -6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

