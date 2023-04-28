Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 8,532 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,872 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,532 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 114.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,152,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $390,492,000 after buying an additional 8,080,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 125.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,132,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $235,347,000 after buying an additional 5,085,561 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,645,797,000 after buying an additional 4,129,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 107.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 274,813 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,082,000 after buying an additional 3,936,526 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 over the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $29.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.54. The stock has a market cap of $123.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $47.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

