Avory & Company LLC Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Avory & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 65,559 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,889,000. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 6.3% of Avory & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:META opened at $238.56 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $241.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.98.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,132. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $2,271,038.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at $11,424,305.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,648 shares of company stock worth $12,518,517. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Huber Research upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Securities raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.20.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

