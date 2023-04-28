Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the March 31st total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Aware Stock Performance

NASDAQ AWRE traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.67. 442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,631. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.74. The company has a market cap of $34.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 0.34. Aware has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $2.93.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aware had a negative net margin of 10.79% and a negative return on equity of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aware Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AWRE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aware by 8.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 660,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 50,754 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Aware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Aware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Aware by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 15,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Aware by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 11,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.74% of the company’s stock.

Aware, Inc is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyze, process, and transport those images within biometric systems.

