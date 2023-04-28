AXA (EPA:CS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.31

AXA SA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €27.31 ($30.34) and traded as high as €29.31 ($32.57). AXA shares last traded at €29.29 ($32.54), with a volume of 3,450,686 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.50 ($39.44) price target on shares of AXA in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($38.89) target price on shares of AXA in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays set a €32.50 ($36.11) target price on shares of AXA in a report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group set a €33.30 ($37.00) target price on shares of AXA in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €31.50 ($35.00) target price on shares of AXA in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

AXA Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is €28.49 and its 200 day moving average price is €27.32.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

