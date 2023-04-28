Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $231.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.94 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 17.06%. Axos Financial’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share.

Axos Financial Trading Up 9.8 %

NYSE:AX traded up $3.62 on Friday, reaching $40.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,277,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,035. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.34. Axos Financial has a 1-year low of $33.15 and a 1-year high of $51.46.

In related news, Director Paul Grinberg purchased 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.80 per share, with a total value of $49,896.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 69,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,628,687.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Paul Grinberg purchased 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.80 per share, with a total value of $49,896.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,687.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mosich Nick purchased 2,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,308.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 80,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,738,904. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AX. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Axos Financial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 111,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 156,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Axos Financial by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 575,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,010,000 after buying an additional 31,429 shares during the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AX. Wedbush upped their price target on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Axos Financial from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

