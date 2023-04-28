AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $33.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $27.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AZEK. Bank of America raised shares of AZEK from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AZEK from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AZEK from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AZEK from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AZEK from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AZEK has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.11.

Shares of AZEK opened at $26.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.71. AZEK has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $30.26.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.14 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AZEK will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 7,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $153,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 7,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $153,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,000 shares in the company, valued at $943,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $124,306,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,337,905.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,810,000 shares of company stock valued at $125,231,810 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of AZEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,468,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 155.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 13,910 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AZEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in AZEK by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,989,000 after acquiring an additional 384,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

