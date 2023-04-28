B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 40,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FE. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 940.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of FE traded down $1.22 on Friday, reaching $39.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,763,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,704,911. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.04. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $44.69.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

FirstEnergy Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.