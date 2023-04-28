B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Invests $1.90 Million in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 72,045 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,206 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 28,795 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,665 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 14,580 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,852 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 17,376 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 489,475 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $13,666,000 after buying an additional 18,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $917,248.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,383.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

NYSE BEN traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.92. 1,552,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,693,191. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.52%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on BEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $24.82.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

