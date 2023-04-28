B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Invests $2.13 Million in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 49,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Exelon by 487.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,930,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,929,000 after buying an additional 9,899,186 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,920,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,274,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 88.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,276,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 28.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,860,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,782 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Exelon

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Performance

EXC stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $42.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,336,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,922,979. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.78. The stock has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $49.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

